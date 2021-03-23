Actress Maya Sarao’s first look in the upcoming film “A Thursday” was revealed on Tuesday. The actress plays a journalist in the thriller.

Maya’s look was released on the official Instagram page of producer Ronnie Screwala’s banner, RSVP Movies. Introducing Maya, the caption said: “Reporting live on National Television, knowing that one mistake could cost her everything. Meet the bold and fearless @mayasarao reporting live, all that happened on a #AThursday”

In the film, Maya plays a journalist who is reporting live on television. In the first look, she can be seen in a striped blazer over a pink shirt, with her hair cut short, a watch on her wrist and a serious look on her face. The film tells the story of an intelligent play school teacher, Naina Jaiswal (played by Yami Gautam) who takes 16 toddlers as hostage.

The film directed and written by Behzad Khambata casts Yami is a character with grey shades and also has Neha Dhupia.

