Director General of Doordarshan and Doordarshan News, Mayank Kumar Agrawal has been given additional charge of the CEO, Prasar Bharati, official said.

On Wednesday, Shashi Shekhar Vempati’s tenure as CEO Prasar Bharati, came to an end. Sources in the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting said that the tenure of Vempati comes to end on June 8, and the government has not given extension.

The Minister of Information and Broadcasting has approved granting the additional charge of the CEO, Prasar Bharati to Agrawal with effect from June 9 until further orders or till joining of regular incumbent to the post of the CEO Prasar Bharati, whichever is earlier.

On Wednesday night, Vempati tweeted: “Thankful to Hon’ble Prime Minister @narendramodi for the incredible opportunity to contribute to the Nation over the past 5 years as the CEO of Prasar Bharati. It has been a great learning experience and I am happy to have made a difference to Doordarshan and All India Radio.”

“Thankful to past and current fellow Board Members of @prasarbharati who have been fantastic partners in this transformational journey who have supported the many change initiatives over the years.”

He noted that words fall short in praise of every member of the Prasar Bharati the innumerable officers and staff of DD AIR across cadres and streams who have helped me every step of the way despite the many challenges, constraints and uncertain times.

“Doordarshan and All India Radio have been intrinsic elements of my formative years. I feel blessed to have given back to these two vital organisations to the best of my abilities. My sincere wishes to all those who have made them the most trusted media brands in India,” he added

