Bahujan Samaj Party President Mayawati on Tuesday announced the appointment of Vishwanath Pal as the party’s Uttar Pradesh President.

Pal is a resident of Ayodhya.

Mayawati also appointed outgoing UP President Bhim Rajbhar as coordinator of Bihar.

In a series of tweets, Mayawati said that she was confident that Vishwanath Pal would bring OBCs into the party fold.

