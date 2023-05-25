INDIA

Mayawati backs Centre on Parliament inauguration row

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) president Mayawati said that it is unfair on the part of the opposition to boycott the inauguration of the new Parliament building by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on May 28.

In a series of tweets in Hindi, Mayawati said that the Central government had constructed the new building and it was well within its rights to inaugurate it.

“It is wrong on the part of the opposition parties to link the inaugural issue with the honour of an Adivasi woman. The opposition should have thought of it when they did not allow unopposed election of the President on the same ground,” she said.

Mayawati further thanked the central government for inviting her to the inaugural function but added that she would not able to attend the same due to prior commitments.

The BSP supremo’s remarks came a day after 19 opposition parties, including the Congress, jointly announced to boycott the inauguration.

Meanwhile, the ruling YSR Congress Party of Andhra Pradesh and Odisha’s Biju Janata Dal have announced their participation in the event.

