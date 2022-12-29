INDIA

Mayawati to hold meeting of party leaders tomorrow

NewsWire
0
0

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) President Mayawati has convened a crucial meeting of party leaders and office-bearers including divisional coordinators, sector coordinators, district presidents, city presidents and All India Backward and Minority Communities Employees Federation (BAMCEF), on Friday to discuss the prevailing political situation.

The meeting will also review the preparations for the urban local bodies’ election to be held in 2023, and the 2024 Lok Sabha election.

According to BSP sources, Mayawati is also likely to give direction to the leaders on the party’s plan to launch movement over the OBC reservation issue in the urban local bodies’ election.

The Lucknow bench of Allahabad High Court on Tuesday had quashed the December 5 U.P. government order proposing reservations for other backward classes (OBC) in the civic polls.

“The court order exposes the anti-OBC and anti-reservation mentality of the BJP government,” Mayawati had tweeted.

She will also ask party men to celebrate her 67th birthday as Jankalyankari Diwas on January 15.

In recent years, Mayawati has been celebrating her birthday in a subdued manner.

The party leaders assist the needy, poor and the handicapped. They also visit Dalit hamlets and hospitals and distribute fruit and blankets among the poor on Mayawati’s birthday.

The BSP president will also release the 18th edition of travelogue penned by her ‘A Travelogue of My Struggle Ridden Life and BSP Movement’ as well as a missionary calendar of the party, said a BSP leader.

20221229-143005

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Jumbo fancy umbrella could be must for hawking licenses in Kolkata...

    Crypto, blockchain, NFT jobs witness 804% rise in India post Covid:...

    From Faisalabad to Karachi, Kapil Dev’s memorable moments in Pakistan

    56th DGP conference to begin in Lucknow