INDIA

Mayawati’s nephew to marry later this month

NewsWire
0
0

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) national coordinator and Mayawati’s nephew, Akash Anand is all set to tie the knot on March 26.

The bride-to-be is Pragya, daughter of BSP leader Ashok Siddhartha. She is a doctor by profession and recently resign from her government job.

The BSP will apparently use the family to re-establish the connect with the Bahujan Parivar.

According to sources, 25 senior and “dedicated” members of BSP from every district will be invited for the wedding, functions of which will take place in resorts in Noida or Gurugram.

20230305-091802

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Why Lokesh didn’t visit women victims when in power: YSRCP

    MP Govt initiates action against Khargone rioters, Cong questions Kapil Mishra’s...

    Man throws acid at married lover Karnataka

    Priyanka’s ‘rudraksh’, dargah visit causes political chatter (Ld)