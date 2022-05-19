Elon Musk is always making headlines and it seems like this is a trait he received from his mother, the inimitably famous model Maye Musk who made international headlines when she featured on the cover of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit and became the oldest woman ever to do so.

Maye Musk, who is 74 years old can be seen on the cover of the magazine wearing a beige and orange ruffled swimsuit with tree shaped earrings in what looks to be a beachy tropical landscape.

Maye Musk began her modelling career over five decades ago. She has been breaking age barriers in the world of fashion and Pop culture for a while now.

She appeared in a Beyonce music video when she was 65 years old. She became CoverGirl’s spokesmodel (the oldest one) when she was 69 years old. As per the magazine, “Musk embodies the idea that ageing shouldn’t hold you back from pursuing your dreams.”

In a video interview with the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit magazine, Maye Musk said, “If I thought I could be a swimsuit model for Sports Illustrated, people would have locked me away like a crazy lady. And now, here I am. I’m very excited to let people know that women in their 70s are gorgeous.”

Speaking about being featured on the cover at the grand age of 74, Maye told People, “My first reaction was, I could never dream up something like that because why would anyone have a 74-year-old on their cover, especially in a swimsuit. I do think it’s going to make women feel more comfortable in their seventies when they swim, as well as women in their twenties and thirties.”

She further added, “When women go to the beach, we’re kind of shy about our bodies, but men will walk around, looking terrible, and they don’t care. I think we have to not care that much!”

Maye Musk is mother to Elon Musk (Tesla Chief executive), Kimbal Musk (restaurateur) and Tosca Musk (filmmaker). She is one of four Sports Illustrated Swimsuit 2022 cover models. The other stars featured are Ciara, Yumi Nu and Kim Kardashian.

Besides being a model, Maye Musk is also a dietician, an orator as well as a best-selling author.