MAYFAIR POLO claimed the New Years Cup 2022 title after beating the MADON POLO in the final at the Amateur Riders Club, here on Friday.

There were four chukkers played in total by both the teams in the final. Team MAYFAIR POLO donned the blue color jersey and team MADON POLO were playing in black & white color outfit and players, umpires participated from India and international teams.

As per organisers, participating players are ranked on their previously played and globally recognized performance ratings ranging from -2 to +10 called or known as handicap.

The team MAYFAIR POLO played with the combination of the players Anay Shah (-2), Jayvirsinh Gohil (+1), Mitesh Mehta (+0) and Danniel Otamendi (+5). On the other hand, Team MADON POLO played with the combination of the players Akhil Siroi (+1), Ziyad Madon (-2), Dinyar Madon (0) and Simran Shergill (+5).

The umpires for the game were Casper West and Sunny Patel, a media release from the organisers said.

In the first chukker, Anay Shah opened the scoring after a strong solo run to give MAYFAIR POLO the lead. Jayvirsinh Gohil missed an opportunity to score after an amazing counter play by MAYFAIR POLO. In the second half of the first chukker both teams fought hard but were unable to put the ball past their opponent’s goal.

Just before the buzzer went off Jayvirsinh Gohil scored the goal to end the chukker. The scoreline after the first chukker MAYFAIR POLO – MADON POLO (2-0)

In the second chukker, Jayvirsinh Gohil scored once again to make it 3-0 in favor of MAYFAIR POLO. In the second half of the chukker MADON POLO were awarded a penalty which was put away confidently by Akhil Sirohi.

In response MAYFAIR POLO scored quickly through Daniel Otamendi. Mitesh Mehta continuing his tremendous form made it five for MAYFAIR POLO just before the end of the chukker. The scoreline at the end of second chukker was MAYFAIR POLO – MADON POLO (5-1).

In the third chukker, Jayvirsinh Gohil opened the scoring with a beautifully shot from distance. After some great passing from MAYFAIR POLO Daniel Otamendi scored again for his team. In the second half of the chukker, Simran Shergill came really close to score another after an outstanding solo run all the way from the center of the field but missed the opportunity. The scoreline at the of the chukker was MAYFAIR POLO – MADON POLO (7-1)

In the fourth chukker, Akhil Sirohi scored again for MADON POLO to give them some hope. In the second half of the final chukker Akhil Sirohi scored once again to complete his hat trick but it was not enough and MAYFAIR POLO won the game to lift the ARC New Year’s cup.

The scoreline at the end of the chukker was MAYFAIR POLO – MADON POLO (7-3).

