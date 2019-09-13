Mayim Bialik, Jim Parsons to reunite for comedy ‘Carla’

Los Angeles, Sep 20 (IANS) Actor Jim Parsons is re-uniting with his “The Big Bang Theory” co-star Mayim Bialik for a comedy series titled, “Carla”.

The multi-camera comedy is based on hit BBC show “Miranda”, reports variety.com. Bialik and Parsons will executive produce the show, with Bialik also expected to star in the series. It is expected to launch in 2020.

Bialik will be seen playing Carla, a 39-year-old woman who struggles every day against society and her mother to prove that one cannot have everything one wants and yet be happy. To prove her point, Carla spends the money her parents set aside for her wedding to open Cat Cafe.

Darlene Hunt will write and executive produce the series, which will be a co-production between Warner Bros. Television and Fox Entertainment.

“‘Carla’ is an unapologetically big, broad multi-cam with a strong female point-of-view, pushing the format in a way that will be distinctive. With the A+ creative team, our partners at Warner Bros., led by the inimitable Peter Roth, and BBC Studios, we think we have something truly special here,” said Michael Thorn, president of entertainment for Fox Entertainment.

–IANS

