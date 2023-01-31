SPORTSFOOTBALLINDIA

Maymol Rocky announces 23-member squad for SAFF U-20 Women’s Championship

India U-20 women’s national team head coach Maymol Rocky has announced the 23-member squad that will travel to Dhaka for the SAFF U-20 Women’s Championship next month.

The India U-20s began their training camp in Chennai, on January 6, and have been preparing for the upcoming SAFF U-20 Women’s Championship and the AFC U-20 Women’s Asian Cup Qualifiers since.

“It was definitely very difficult to pick the 23 players out of the 33 we had in the camp. The few that have not made it, will remain in camp back in Chennai to train with the Senior Team. Once we come back, these girls will once again join us. We are prepared, we are focused, and we are looking forward to the SAFF Championship,” said Rocky.

“We played a few practice matches against difficult sides, and while the results may not have gone our way, I can say that we are all prepared for the SAFF U-20 Championship. Chennai almost has the same weather as that in Bangladesh, and I believe the girls have acclimatised themselves very well. I am sure the girls are all on their toes and are ready to give their best,” she said. “The 23 that we have picked, I’m sure, are the best girls we have in India at the moment.”

The Young Tigresses have also played a couple of practice matches, one of which was against the Senior India Women’s Team in Chennai, last week.

The 23-member list is given below:

Goalkeepers: Monalisha Devi, Anshika, Anjali.

Defenders: Shilky Devi, Astam Oraon, Kajal, Shubhangi Singh, Purnima Kumari, Varshika, Gladys.

Midfielders: Martina Thokchom, Kajol Dsouza, Babina Devi, Nitu Linda, Tania Kanti, Shailja.

Forwards: Lynda Kom, Apurna Narzary, Sunita Munda, Sumati Kumari, Neha, Sonali Soren, Anita Kumari.

