Mississauga Mayor Bonnie Crombie unveiled the city’s comprehensive action plan for new housing at a virtual press conference on Wednesday afternoon.

The plan includes five goals and 23 actions designed to increase the supply of housing, streamline development and building approvals and improve affordability. It also details where private sector and government support is necessary to meet the accelerated pace of development.

“With this new plan, the City of Mississauga is once again sending a clear message: We welcome growth and are ready to get more housing built for everyone who wants to call Mississauga home,” said Mayor Crombie.

“Growing Mississauga demonstrates the City’s commitment to taking action on housing. It also shows our willingness to work with the provincial government to help meet their 1.5 million new homes goal over 10 years and with our industry partners who are ultimately responsible for getting the homes built,” she added. “Our goal is to ensure that as we grow, Mississauga continues to be a place where families want to live, work and raise a family for generations to come.”

Growing Mississauga builds on the success of the City’s previous housing plans which have positioned Mississauga to meet the province’s 2051 growth target, helped improve housing affordability, streamlined approval processes and led to the issuance of a record number of building permits (more than 6,400) in 2022.

“Increasing housing supply and affordability has been a long-standing priority for Mississauga, particularly over the last decade as we’ve navigated the transition from our suburban roots to a thriving urban city,” said Andrew Whittemore, Commissioner of Planning and Building. “So while some cities are just getting started on this journey, we’ve been actively planning for intensive growth for many years.”

Over the next four years, the Mississauga plans to take a number of actions to continue to increase housing supply. This includes reducing exclusionary zoning to allow more semis, duplexes, triplexes, garden suites and garage conversions to be built ‘as of right’ (without special zoning permissions) in low density areas. It will also create opportunities for new residential housing in employment areas as well as implement zoning permissions for the future redevelopment of many of Mississauga’s mall-based sites into new mixed-use communities.

Additionally, it will encourage more transit-oriented development by enacting updated zoning policies for Major Transit Station Areas and working with the province to secure the downtown loop in Mississauga’s highest growth area as well as enhanced service on the Milton GO line.

When launched in 2017, Mississauga’s Making Room for the Middle housing strategy was one of the first of its kind in Canada. Today, 90 per cent of the strategy’s actions are complete or underway but there is more work to do, the mayor said.

Growing Mississauga includes the following actions to improve housing affordability: implementing inclusionary zoning policies to bring affordable housing units to new developments in Major Transit Station Areas, incentivizing affordable rental housing by implementing development charge and property tax relief, working with other levels of government to ensure surplus lands disposal prioritizes affordable housing and working with the province to ensure rental housing is protected and expanded.

The Province has recently passed several pieces of legislation with the goal of getting more homes built, including Bill 23: More Homes Built Faster Act, 2022. Bill 23 sets a goal of building 1.5 million homes in Ontario over the next decade. In support of this goal, the Minister of Municipal Affairs and Housing has issued Municipal Housing Targets to cities across Ontario and is requiring a corresponding Municipal Housing Pledge. The City of Mississauga’s Municipal Housing Target is 120,000 new units.