Mayor, Dy Mayor of Jammu Municipal Corporation resign

The Mayor and Deputy Mayor of Jammu Municipal Corporation (JMC) resigned on Saturday after they faced opposition from their party councillors.

Mayor Chander Mohan Gupta and Deputy Mayor Purnima Sharma resigned on Saturday afternoon following opposition from their own BJP councillors for alleged infighting that was creating hurdles in the normal functioning of the civil body.

However, J&K BJP president Ravinder Raina claimed that both Gupta and Sharma want to strengthen the party by working for it.

Raina said that a new Mayor and Deputy Mayor would be elected after consultation with senior party leaders and the core committee members.

