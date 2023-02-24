INDIA

Mayor orders recounting of votes following AAP-BJP councillors’ ruckus in House

The newly elected MCD Mayor Shelly Oberoi has given order to recount the votes for the standing committee members following the ruckus in the House created by BJP and AAP councillors.

After the polling to elect six members of the MCD’s apex decision-making Standing Committee concluded on Friday, the ruckus erupted among the councillors over one vote which was declared invalid by the Mayor. The BJP councillors raised objections against declaration of one vote invalid by the Mayor.

Out of total 250 councillors in the House, 242 councillors cast their votes for the committee members. Congress councillors remained absent from the voting process for Standing Committee members.

AAP Spokesperson Saurabh Bharadwaj claimed that his party received 138 votes for the committee while BJP received lesser.

“AAP has 134 councillors. Our of that one joined BJP today. Since Congress councillors not here, it means there are some BJP councillors who voted for AAP,” he said.

20230224-182002

