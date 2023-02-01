Brampton Mayor Patrick Brown is proposing a pilot program to combat auto theft that will be the first of its kind in North America, his office says.

Under Brown’s proposal, Brampton will distribute free faraday bags to thousands of car owners in five areas of the city. The bags are an inexpensive device that blocks the radio frequency that emanates from key FOBs.

“Brampton residents have expressed significant concern for their personal safety and well being. They have specifically singled out the rise in auto theft, and the Peel Regional Police have recently reported data for the year ending December 31, 2022 which confirms that residents fears are well-founded,” Brown said in a media release.

Peel Regional Police numbers show a 92% rise in auto thefts in 2022, compared to 2019, when there were 3,119 car thefts. 2022 saw at least 5,811 auto thefts in Peel Region.

“There are a number of factors contributing to sudden and dramatic rise in thefts which include, but are not exclusive to, the vulnerability of keyless lock and keyless ignition FOB technology present in most late model vehicles”, Brown noted. “A Faraday bag is a $6 item that can protect a $60,000 car from being stolen in less than 60 seconds.”

“Thieves are using a combination of a “relay attack”, to unlock and start vehicles, and diagnostic equipment to create new key FOBs for the stolen vehicles. A faraday bag or pouch can successfully prevent a relay attack by blocking the radio signal given off by a key FOB, thereby foiling thieves who would steal the FOB signal while residents are sleeping in their homes”, the statement continued.

Brown says it’s time to put the brakes on auto theft which represents hundreds of millions of dollars of financial loss to Brampton residents and is a major contributing cause of high insurance premiums.

His motion will presented to a meeting of the committee of the whole for debate today and if passed, will be confirmed at the February 8, 2023 meeting of city council.