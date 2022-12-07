INDIA

‘Mayor will be ours’, claims BJP despite trends indicating otherwise

Choosing to ignore the official trends indicating victory for the AAP in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi polls, the BJP on Wednesday asserted that the mayor will essentially be from the saffron party.

The AAP is ahead of the BJP but is yet to secure a comfortable lead as the counting of votes is underway for the December 4 polls.

Speaking to IANS, Harish Khurana said, “Delhi’s next mayor will be from the BJP. We are still confident of winning the MCD for the fourth straight time. Since the Mayor is chosen by councillors, let them decide but ultimately the mayor will be from our party”.

Echoing the sentiment, Delhi BJP core committee member Ashish Sood said, “We are still confident of emerging victorious. Numbers will surely change as we are not far from the magical number. Mayor will definitely be ours.”

The neck and neck contest saw the trends swinging wildly initially giving no clear indication of the winner. Congress is at a distant third position.

Counting of votes got underway at 8 a.m. to decide the fate of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Congress by 73 lakh of the 1.45 crore eligible voters.

There were a total of 1,349 candidates in the fray and the voter turnout was about 50 per cent for the 250 wards.

