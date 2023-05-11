New Delhi, May 11 (IANSlife) Celebrated Couturier Mayyur Girotra in collaboration with Pride at Google and the Indus Google Network to kickstart New York Pride 2023 with his first luxury pret collection AIKYA, on June 2 at Ave, Soho NYC.

AIKYA, meaning unity, is a fusion of western silhouettes with Indian embroidery and techniques. Mayyur’s expert craft blends a vibrant mix of colours and emotions that represent the LGBTQIA+ community worldwide. The collection will be showcased at Ave, Soho, amidst a backdrop of historic photographs of queer people from India. This will be a moment of joy and pride for the South Asian community across the globe.

Creative Director Mayyur Girotra, says that the collection pushed him out of his comfort zone, stating, “I dedicate a love letter to my LGBTQIA+ family through the lens of my craft. From concept to execution, Google team have been strategic partners in building my vision”.

Leaders of Pride at Google and the Indus Google network Employee Resource Groups — collaborated with Mayyur Girotra to stage this landmark event by being a concept partner for runway representation that includes various gender identities and sexual orientations.

“We are excited to partner with Mayyur Girotra showcasing at Ave, W Broadway, NYC to celebrate Pride with the South Asian community to extend the conversation beyond conventional boundaries. We hope this show will leave the audience feeling a sense of connection to the collection,” says Shilpa Maniar Leader of the Indus Google Network in New York.

The designer’s signature style is playful and youthful, featuring custom-made prints and Kutch embroidery, inspired by Gujarat and Rajasthan, blended harmoniously with western silhouettes.

Mayyur Girotra has been worn by noted celebrities such as Sara Ali Khan, Sridevi, Deepika Padukone, Jacqueline Fernandaz, Shilpa Shetty, Alia Bhatt, Sonam Kapoor, Virat Kohli, Badshah and many more. Known for his versatile and unique bridal couture, Mayyur Girotra is a designer that has taken centre stage in the world of fashion. The designer eloquently incorporates his deep Indian heritage with creative aesthetics that help cultivate outfits with his signature work including gota, mirror, tilla, and resham work.

