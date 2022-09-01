A final year female MBBS student allegedly committed suicide in her hostel room at the Safdarjung Hospital in the national capital, a police official said on Thursday.

The official said the police received a call of the incident at around 3.30 a.m.

The deceased had been interning at the Safdarjung Hospital.

“She was provided a hostel room where she had been living since April. She took the extreme step at her hostel room. She made the noose using her dupatta. The room was locked from inside. The door was broken by her friends after they got suspicious. She was immediately taken to emergency ward where she was declared dead,” the police official said.

The police have recovered a hand-written suicide note from her personal diary, as well as two packets of depression medicines from her room.

The victim’s family has reached the hospital and statements of her friends were also recorded by the police.

The motive of the suicide remains unclear.

