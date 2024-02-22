MC Square’s ‘Tedhe Chaalak’ is a high-octane ode to Haryana

Mumbai, Feb 22 (IANS) Following the success of ‘Laado’ and ‘Mashooka’, the winner of ‘MTV Hustle 2.0’, rapper MC Square has released his next single, ‘Tedhe Chaalak’, which takes listeners on a beat-fueled journey through the lanes of Haryana.

The song is a quintessential blend of hard-core rap and emotions, showcasing MC Square’s love for his roots and the relentless pursuit of dreams.

Talking about the song, MC Square shared: “’Tedhe Chaalak’ was like revisiting the pages of my own story, a journey from dreams made reality. Each line celebrates our roots, culture and pays tribute to the relentless spirit of my Haryana.”

“I want this track to be a mirror reflecting the strength and vibrancy of my homeland,” he said.

Set on a jersey beat, MC Square invites listeners to experience his inspirational journey from childhood aspirations to achieving global success.

The powerful verses of the song paint a vivid picture of Haryana’s vibrant culture and traditions, while embodying the relentless pursuit of excellence for one’s passion.

The singer added: “It is a track for all those who dare to dream. I wanted to create an anthem that resonates with everyone who takes pride in their heritage and strives for greatness. I hope this motivates all the listeners to never give up.”