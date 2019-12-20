McAfee brings its internet security solutions on Flipkart

New Delhi, Jan 7 (IANS) Cybersecurity firm McAfee on Tuesday announced its partnership with one of India’s leading e-commerce marketplacess to sell its products.

“McAfee’s partnership with Flipkart aims to give consumers peace of mind by highlighting the importance of online security and helping them protect what matters to them, from their mobile devices and connected homes,” Venkat Krishnapur, Vice President of Engineering and Managing Director McAfee India said in a statement.

Millions of Flipkart consumers will now be able to access McAfee products on its platform. These include company’s award-winning security solutions like McAfee AntiVirus, McAfee Internet Security and McAfee Total Protection.

According to the company, McAfee WebAdvisor secures consumers against risky websites and malicious downloads, and PC Boost increases the performance of computers, browsers and apps alike.

“We are pleased to work with McAfee to help millions of Flipkart customers get access to McAfee’s products, which will enable them to have a safer and more secure online experience,” Adarsh Menon, Senior Vice President at Flipkart. addded.

