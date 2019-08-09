McAfee to acquire NanoSec to boost cloud security

San Francisco, Aug 9 (IANS) Global cyber security firm McAfee on Friday announced the acquisition of cloud security startup NanoSec for an undisclosed sum.

Founded by Chief Executive Officer Vishwas Manral in 2015, NanoSec has its offices in Bengaluru and California.

The acquisition of NanoSec will strengthen the container security capabilities of McAfee MVISION Cloud and MVISION Server Protection products, giving its customers the ability to speed up application delivery while enhancing governance, compliance and security of their hybrid, multi-cloud deployments, McAfee said.

NanoSec’s security capabilities will be applied to applications and workloads deployed in containers and Kubernetes and will be integrated into McAfee MVISION Cloud and MVISION Server Protection offerings.

These capabilities include continuous configuration compliance and vulnerability assessment as well as runtime application-level segmentation for detecting and preventing lateral movement of threats.

“NanoSec’s team brings a wealth of experience to McAfee, and together we are committed to enabling organizations to reach their full cloud potential,” said Rajiv Gupta, Senior Vice President and General Manager of the cloud security business unit, McAfee.

“Joining forces with McAfee means that our groundbreaking capabilities including our unique application-identity based approach for app-level protection and micro-segmentation will be available on a global scale,” said Vishwas Manral, founder and CEO of NanoSec.

