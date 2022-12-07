INDIA

MCD election results: BJP leading, AAP nearing the gap after 2 hours of counting

A see-saw battle was witnessed between the BJP and AAP in the counting of votes for the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) elections. As per the latest trends, the BJP was leading on 110 seats while AAP was ahead on 100, nearing the gap.

The Congress was leading in 9 wards, Independents on three while the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) was leading in one, as per the official trends.

The AAP exuded confidence that it would emerge victorious by winning more than 180 of the total 250 seats in the MCD polls, even though initial trends put the BJP in the lead.

Counting for the 250 wards of the civic agency began at 8 a.m. on Wednesday amid tight security arrangements at 42 centres.

There are a total of 1,349 candidates in the fray.

The exit polls have predicted a big win for the AAP. The BJP has been at the helm for the past 15 years in the MCD and it ran a high-pitched campaign as senior leaders of the the BJP campaigned in the elections.

As per the exit polls released on Monday, in Chandni Chowk, which has 30 wards, 20 may go to AAP while the BJP was projected to win 10 wards.

East Delhi has 36 wards wherein the AAP may win 22 seats, followed by the BJP at 14. Out of the 25 wards in New Delhi, AAP may win 21 followed by the BJP at 4.

The exit poll further predicted that of the 41 wards in North-East district, 21 will go to the BJP, followed by AAP at 17, Congress at 2, while one ward will go to others.

20221207-101404

