INDIA

MCD election results: BJP leading in postal ballots counting

NewsWire
0
0

The BJP has taken an early lead in 97 wards over the AAP which is leading in 42 other wards after an hour of counting of votes underway for the December 4 Delhi Municipal polls.

Meanwhile, Congress is leading in five wards.

Votes for the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) elections from postal ballots are being counted. EVM counting is yet to begin.

Counting for the 250 wards of the civic agency began at 8 a.m. on Wednesday amid tight security arrangements at 42 centres.

A total of 68 observers are overseeing the counting and about 10,000 police personnel are deployed at various counting centres.

The election office has deployed engineers to look into the technical issues of EVM malfunctioning if any complaint comes.

There are a total of 1,349 candidates in the fray.

The exit polls have predicted a big win for the AAP. The BJP has been at the helm for the past 15 years in the MCD and it ran a high-pitched campaign as senior leaders of the the BJP campaigned in the elections.

20221207-094004

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Social media fanning fires between Hindu and Muslim communities

    WhatsApp messages of Kanpur accused point to conspiracy

    TN youth joins Ukrainian army, fights against Russian troops

    2 terrorist associates arrested in Kashmir