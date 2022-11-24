INDIA

MCD elections: Polling from 8 a.m. to 5.30 p.m. on Dec 4: SEC

The polls for Municipal Corporation of Delhi’s 250 wards will be held from 8 a.m. to 5.30 p.m. on December 4, the State Election Commission (SEC) said on Thursday.

The results will be declared on December 7.

The total number of MCD wards has been reduced from 272 to 250 this year, with 42 seats reserved for Scheduled Caste (SC) candidates.

Three major parties — the Aam Aadmi Party, the Bharatiya Janata Party, and the Congress — will go up against each other in the upcoming civic elections.

A total of 2,021 candidates have filed their nomination papers with the poll authorities for the civic polls. Independent candidates are the maximum – 507 candidates, followed by the AAP with 492 candidates.

The BJP has 423 candidates in the fray, 334 candidates are from the Congress, 149 from Bahujan Samaj Party, 31 candidates are from the Janata Dal-United, 20 from the AIMIM, and 9 from the Communist Party of India-Marxist.

Around 1.46 crore people are eligible to cast their votes.

Earlier, the poll authorities had received 2,585 nominations from 2,021 candidate – 1,462 nominations from women and 1,123 from men.

20221124-230004

