INDIA

MCD employee killed in hit-and-run incident

NewsWire
0
0

A Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) employee was killed in a hit-and-run incident on Saturday in the city’s Kirti Nagar area, a police official said.

The victim was identified as Rajkumar (40), a resident of Raghuveer Nagar.

The Kirti Nagar police station received a call at 6.26 a.m. regarding an accident, following which a team immediately rushed to the spot.

“Based on initial inquiry, it appeared that an unidentified vehicle hit Rajkumar, an MCD employee who was on duty early in the morning and cleaning the street,” the official said.

A crime team and a mobile forensic van were called who inspect the accident spot.

The official added that a case has been registered and the police are scanning CCTV cameras in the area to identify the vehicle and nab the perpetrator.

20230415-113004

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Fake post on Shraddha Walkar-like case goes viral in Assam; police...

    Allow elected govts to function: Odisha CM at NITI Aayog

    Alert patrolman averts major train disaster in Pune ghats

    10 movies to watch this Pride Month