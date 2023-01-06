Amid chaos and clash between the AAP and BJP members on Friday, the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) House was adjourned before the commencement of the mayoral polls.

The House witnessed violent clashes between the councillors of the two parties.

The chaos started after the AAP objected to the oath-taking of nominated councillors. After the presiding officer asked aldermen to take the oath, the AAP councillors started creating a ruckus claiming that it was not the custom for the aldermen to take oath before the elected councillors.

AAP leader Sanjay Singh alleged that the BJP’s “game was going on in the House”. He alleged that the BJP attacked the AAP councillor and left him bleeding. “At the behest of the BJP, the L-G sent a proposal to make Nazia of the Congress the chairman of the Haj Committee. Hooliganism is going on openly,” he said.

Meanwhile, AAP leader Atishi said that the party was thinking of moving the court over the mayor election. She said that the BJP has breached the custom as aldermen have never been allowed to take oath ahead of the elected councillors.

Delhi was set to get its next mayor on Friday a month after the ruling Aam Aadmi Party unseated the BJP from power in the civic body. The AAP has fielded Shelly Oberoi against BJP’s Shalimar Bagh councillor Rekha Gupta for the top post.

