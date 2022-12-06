On the eve of the announcement of election results for the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said on Tuesday predicted a landslide victory for the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).

“This mandate will be a signal from Delhi to the whole country that AAP is a fiercely-honest party. The BJP levelled fake allegations against me, ran a witch-hunt against Satyendar Jain. But the people of Delhi have proven with their mandate that there was no scam in Delhi and all the allegations levelled by the BJP were false, motivated by conspiracy and dirty politics,” Sisodia said.

He added that the people of Delhi will reject the BJP’s lies, conspiracy and dishonesty, and choose CM Arvind Kejriwal’s honesty and work-based politics.

“The BJP roped in many of its Chief Ministers and Union ministers to campaign against the AAP in the run-up to the MCD polls, but the public did not fall for its traps and completely rejected BJP’s politics of dishonesty,” Sisodia said.

On Gujarat Assembly poll results, to be announced on December 8, Sisodia said that AAP is going to make a grand entry in the state.

“It is a matter of pride that we are going to get the status of a national party on December 8 because of the love of the people of Gujarat. For the first time in the history of India, a party will become a national party in just 10 years, thanks to the honest politics of Arvind Kejriwal,” Sisodia claimed.

After an event at the Delhi Assembly, Arvind Kejriwal and his deputy interacted with the media and showed optimism for a bumper victory for AAP in the MCD polls.

“I would like to thank the citizens of Delhi. We hope that the results tomorrow will be in accordance with what the exit polls have projected. The results predicted by the exit polls for Gujarat are also positive. A new party will enter Gujarat and if we manage to garner 15-20 per cent votes, it will be a very positive result. Everyone until now was speaking about how Gujarat is a stronghold of the BJP,” Kejriwal said.

