Delhi Mayor Shelly Oberoi and her deputy Aaley Mohammad Iqbal were yet again elected on Wednesday, as BJP councillor Shikha Rai and Soni Pandey representing the Sonia Vihar ward in northeast Delhi in the civic body withdrew their nomination papers minutes before the elections.

AAP councillor Mukesh Goyal, presiding over the elections, announced the results.

This comes after Shikha Roy, the BJP councillor from Greater Kailash, during the meeting, announced withdrawal of her candidature.

She demanded that the standing committee be constituted in accordance with the Delhi Municipal Corporation Act.

When the mayor, Oberoi, councillor from East Patel Nagar, asked the two deputy mayor candidates if they wished to withdraw their candidature, Soni Pandey, the BJP councillor from Sonia Vihar, opted out from the race.

Both Oberoi and Iqbal were elected unopposed.

After successful completion of Delhi mayoral election, the House was adjourned till May 2.

In the civic elections held on December 4, the Aam Aadmi Party won 134 out of the 250 municipal wards, giving it a clear numerical advantage.

