With 134 seats, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Wednesday won the prestigious battle for the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), ending the 15-year-rule of the BJP.

However, the saffron party also crossed the 100 mark and secured 104 seats.

The Congress won nine wards, while three independent candidates have also managed to win, as per official trends.

A total of 126 seats were required to win the election.

Counting for the 250 wards of the civic body began at 8 a.m. amid tight security arrangements at 42 centres.

There were a total of 1,349 candidates in the fray.

This was the first election after the MCD was reunified earlier this year.

The polls on Sunday witnessed a voter turnout of only 50.48 per cent, just over 73 lakh people from the total of 1.45 crore eligible voters.

As the result was announced, scores of party workers started gathering at the AAP’s headquarters in the national capital.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal along with his deputy, Manish Sisodia, Gopal Rai, Punjab Chief Minister, Bhagwant Mann reached the AAP headquarters and addressed the civic polls winners and party workers.

Kejriwal also thanked people after the big win in MCD election and said “all of us have to make Delhi clean, beautiful”.

20221207-155003

