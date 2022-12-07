INDIA

MCD poll results: Kejriwal holds meeting with AAP leaders

As counting of votes cast in the elections to the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) is underway, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday held a meeting with his deputy Manish Sisodia and other senior AAP leaders, at his residence.

Also in attendance were senior party leader Raghav Chaddha, as well as Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann.

Addressing the media at the party headquarters, spokesperson Sanjeev Jha said that the Mayor will be from AAP.

“The BJP had covered Delhi in garbage, it’ll be cleaned and Arvind Kejriwal’s government will be formed in MCD. People of Delhi had decided to bring AAP in MCD so that Delhi become clean and beautiful,” he said.

According to the results declared by the State Election Commission (SEC), the AAP has registered victory on 75 seats, while the BJP has clinched 54.

A total of 82 per cent of the votes have been counted so far out of total 250 wards.

A party needs to get 126 wards in order to win.

