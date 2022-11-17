Ahead of the December 4 Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) election, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Thursday said it has analysed the issue of stray animals in the city and prepared a detailed blueprint to provide relief to the public and also provide a safe and respectful habitat to the animals at the same time.

AAP spokesperson Saurabh Bhardwaj said: “AAP will run ‘Be Indian, Adopt Indian’ campaign after winning MCD elections, Our government will also provide a comprehensive solution to the issue of stray animals. AAP will make arrangements for shelter and provide healthy food to the stray animals of Delhi.”

Bhardwaj said that the party will solve the problem of stray animals efficiently keeping them in modern gaushalas and providing nutritious food.

As monkeys entering residential areas is a big menace in the city, the government will keep them in their natural habitat and ensure that they do not have to go out for food.

AAP will collaborate with NGOs and make arrangements for shelter and food of stray dogs, he said.

“Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced ’10 guarantees’ that will be implemented once the party comes to power at the MCD as well. We call these ‘guarantees’ as these are assurances that we give to the people and then we work on implementing them as soon as we can. This is not like the manifesto of the Bharatiya Janata Party that they call ‘Shapath Patra’ before one election and then name the same thing as another ‘patra’ before the next elections.

“One of those guarantees announced by CM deals with the issue of stray animals in the city. Therefore, if AAP comes to power at the MCD, we will create gaushalas to cater to the needs of stray cattle in Delhi and the cattle will live there with safety and be given nutritious food,” he said.

