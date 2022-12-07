The AAP is leading in 126 wards, while the BJP is ahead in 96 seats as the counting is underway in 42 centres for the December 4 Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) elections, as per the initial official trends at 10.30 am.

Meanwhile, the Congress is leading in 11 wards, Independent on 3 while Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) are ahead in one each.

As the trends showed AAP leading, scores of party workers started gathering in the party’s headquarters here.

BJP has won in six wards, while AAP has emerged victorious in four. The second round of counting of EVM votes is on.

Counting for the 250 wards of the civic agency began at 8 a.m. on Wednesday amid tight security arrangements at 42 centres.

There are a total of 1,349 candidates in the fray.

The exit polls have predicted a big win for the AAP. The BJP has been at the helm for the past 15 years in the MCD and it ran a high-pitched campaign as senior leaders of the the BJP campaigned in the elections.

As per exit polls released on Monday, in Chandni Chowk, which has 30 wards, 20 may go to AAP while BJP is projected to win 10 wards.

In East Delhi, where there are 36 wards, AAP may win 22, followed by BJP at 14. Out of the 25 wards in New Delhi, AAP may win 21 followed by BJP at 4.

The exit poll further predicted that of the 41 wards in North-East district, 21 will go to BJP, followed by AAP at 17, Congress at 2, while 1 ward will go to others.

