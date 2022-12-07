INDIA

MCD polls: Accept people’s verdict, says Delhi Cong chief

Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee president Chaudhary Anil Kumar said on Wednesday that his party has accepted the verdict of the people in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) elections in which his party finished third behind the AAP and the BJP with nine wards.

“After the results of the MCD polls, it has, however, become clear that the people have rejected ‘the face of PM Narendra Modi’ and BJP’s 15 years of power in the civic body. Also, CM Arvind Kejriwal’s claim of winning 230 wards has also been shattered,” he said.

Kumar added that in the coming times, the Congress would play the role of a “responsible opposition” and continue working for the welfare of the people.

“Our vote percentage has increased though… whereas the AAP’s vote share has fallen by 10 per cent,” he said.

The Congress leader said the increase in vote percentage would give positive energy to the party workers.

The results of the MCD elections for which polling was held on December 4 gave a clear majority to the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) which bagged 134 of the 250 wards, with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) finishing second with 104 wards.

The nine wards that went to the Congress’ fold was mainly due to the support the grand old party received from the Muslim electorate.

