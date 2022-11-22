INDIA

MCD Polls: Amit Shah and UP CM Yogi likely to campaign this week

As the date for the Municipal Corporation of Delhi polls draws nearer the BJP is amping up the campaigning. Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath are likely to campaign this week.

Speaking to IANS, a source in the BJP said, “after the successful roadshows yesterday our top leaders Home Minister Amit Dhah and UP CM Yogi Adityanath will hold rallies in Delhi for upcoming MCD elections”.

On Sunday, 14 national leaders held roadshows in 14 areas of Delhi with the ‘4 December ka din hoga, Kamal hmara chinah hoga’.

BJP national president JP Nadda said after the roadshow, “Today, seeing the enthusiasm and support of the people during the roadshow in Sangam Vihar, South Delhi, I am sure that the people’s unwavering faith and immense support for the BJP continues unabated. The people of Delhi have made up their mind to reject the false promises and bring back the corruption-free and good-governance BJP”.

The MCD polls will be held on December 4 and counting will be on December 7 for 250 seats.

