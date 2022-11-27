INDIALIFESTYLE

MCD polls: Auto rickshaws with voter awareness messages flagged off

In a bid to ensure maximum voters’ participation in the upcoming December 4 Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) elections, the State Election Commission is undertaking multimedia voter awareness campaign through various modes of publicity such as radio, TV, social media, outdoor media and newspapers to spread awareness among the voters and motivate them.

A total of 50 auto rickshaws with the printed voter awareness message were flagged off by the Commission’s Head of Office in the presence of other senior officers and staff members of State Election Commission.

As auto rickshaws plying all over Delhi are accessible mode of transport and have high visibility span on the roads, the printed messages on these Autos will help the commission spread its awareness drive to every nook and corner of the city to ensure that each and every voter of Delhi can connect with the voter awareness campaign, said the election commission in a statement on Sunday.

The State Election Commission has also launched the campaign theme song, with the tag line — ‘Let us respect democracy, let us vote!’

The State Election Commission is adopting various modes of communication hoardings, metro trains, display boards, DTC buses, electronic display board and other various kinds of outdoor media to make the voters aware.

Vijay Dev, State Election Commissioner, said that the Commission has launched an intensive awareness campaign through Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Facebook page to ensure maximum voter participation in this election.

Various voters dialogue programmes and their awareness videos are also being promoted through these social media platforms.

The State Election Commission has also issued instructions to all District Election Officers to conduct SVEEP (Systematic Voters’ Education and Electoral Participation) activities.

All District Election Officers are conducting Slogan Writing, Rangoli, Mehndi Competition, Quiz Competition, Nukkad Natak and other SVEEP activities in schools and community area.

