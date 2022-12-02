INDIA

MCD polls: BJP deployed Union ministers, CMs fearing defeat, says Goa AAP

Ahead of the election of Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) on December 4, Goa unit of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has attacked BJP, saying it has deployed around 9 BJP chief ministers, 19 Union ministers, several MLAs and MPs for campaigning fearing defeat.

Addressing press conference, Valmiki Naik, Vice President of Goa AAP, on Friday said that Central government even postponed date of MCD election from its scheduled date.

“Election of Municipal Corporation of Delhi was scheduled in April 2022, but Central government gave ‘useless reason’ and postponed the election. They wanted to hold MCD election along with Gujarat as it was afraid that AAP will fight election (in Gujarat). BJP wanted to divert our efforts,” Naik said.

“Around 9 BJP chief ministers, 19 Union ministers, several MLAs and MPs were campaigning in Delhi for MCD elections. What was the need? Is it because BJP did only corruption in last 15 years of its rule in MCD and have done nothing beyond that,” Naik questioned adding BJP in its rule failed to clear garbage mess in Delhi.

“BJP is afraid (of defeat) and hence these leaders are going to Delhi,” he said.

While criticising Chief Minister Pramod Sawant for canvassing for municipal election in Delhi, Naik said what was the reason? “This means they know that BJP will get defeated in this election,” he said.

Naik also questioned whether apart from municipal corporation from his (Sawant’s) constituency, had he ever campaigned for any other municipality?

“Why he campaigned only in Delhi,” Naik questioned.

