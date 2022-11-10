INDIA

MCD polls: BJP holds meeting on naming candidates

The election committee of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Thursday held a meeting to decide on the names of candidates on 250 councillor seats of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) for which polling would be held on December 4.

All 22 members of the election committee attended the meeting held at the party office here.

“The candidates’ names on half of the seats will be decided in this meeting and could be released by tomorrow while the remaining would be taken care of a day later,” a source said.

The BJP election committee includes 22 members. Some of the prominent names in the committee are Delhi’s BJP unit president Adesh Gupta, Union Minister Meenakshi Lekhi, MP Dushyant Gautam, among others.

The result of the polls would be announced on December 7.

