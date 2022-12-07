INDIA

MCD polls: Congress leaders seek ‘structural change’ after humiliating loss

NewsWire
0
0

After the Congress’ humiliating defeat in the MCD polls – the latest loss in the national capital since 2013, party leaders are demanding change.

Congress steering committee member Abhishek Manu Singhvi tweeted: “Although it’s nice to see a tightly contested election between AAP & BJP, I am deeply disappointed at Congress result. Introspection and structural change vital! #MCDPolls”

The Congress was at its lowest point in the polls, scoring less than from last election as the BJP and the AAP were the main contestants.

The party is in losing spree since 2013, not having won a single election after being unseated by the AAP then in the Assembly polls, while all seven parliamentary seats are held by the BJP since 2014.

Congress leaders are blaming state President Chaudhary Anil Kumar for sidelining the senior leadership.

The AAP on Wednesday won the prestigious battle for the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), winning 134 of the total 250 seats to end the 15-year-long rule of the BJP.

However, the BJP also crossed the 100 mark and secured 104 seats.

Congress won nine wards of the total 247 it contested – down almost 20 seats since 2017 while three Independent candidates have also managed to win.

20221207-223405

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    India Apple Store Online announces festive offers, free engravings, education sessions

    India’s connectivity drive in neighbourhood benefits Nepal, B’desh

    Delhi Govt to begin single window facility for EV-charging scheme

    Delhi reports 735 new Covid cases, 3 fresh deaths