After the Congress’ humiliating defeat in the MCD polls – the latest loss in the national capital since 2013, party leaders are demanding change.

Congress steering committee member Abhishek Manu Singhvi tweeted: “Although it’s nice to see a tightly contested election between AAP & BJP, I am deeply disappointed at Congress result. Introspection and structural change vital! #MCDPolls”

The Congress was at its lowest point in the polls, scoring less than from last election as the BJP and the AAP were the main contestants.

The party is in losing spree since 2013, not having won a single election after being unseated by the AAP then in the Assembly polls, while all seven parliamentary seats are held by the BJP since 2014.

Congress leaders are blaming state President Chaudhary Anil Kumar for sidelining the senior leadership.

The AAP on Wednesday won the prestigious battle for the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), winning 134 of the total 250 seats to end the 15-year-long rule of the BJP.

However, the BJP also crossed the 100 mark and secured 104 seats.

Congress won nine wards of the total 247 it contested – down almost 20 seats since 2017 while three Independent candidates have also managed to win.

20221207-223405