INDIA

MCD polls dates to be announced today

NewsWire
0
0

The dates for the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) elections are likely to be announced on Friday evening.

The State Election Commission has called a press conference at 4 p.m. in this regard.

According to sources, the elections are expected to be held in the first week of December. The model code of conduct will also come into force from the day the poll dates are declared, said sources.

The State EC has reserved and delimited the wards. Before delimitation, the MCD had 272 wards which has now been reduced to 250, wherein the polls will be held.

The EC has appointed Returning Officers and has taken the objections and suggestions of the public as well as political parties into consideration, by setting up polling booths at the ward level.

20221104-140402

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Jr NTR’s video appeal to politicians garners a million views

    Centre initiates measures to ensure safety & security of J&K minorities

    Delhi International Chess: Lalith Babu noses ahead with fifth successive win

    TN: Now, Class 12 student commits suicide in Tiruvallur school hostel