Delhi Congress chief Anil Chaudhary on Sunday claimed that he was unable to vote in the Delhi MCD polls as his name was missing from the voters’ list.

Holding the AAP and BJP responsible for it, he alleged that not only his name but names of lakhs of voters have been deleted from the list.

He found his name missing from the list when he reached polling booth to exercise his right to franchise for the MCD polls.

He alleged that, just like Uttar Pradesh, in Delhi, name of voters of Dalit and Muslim-dominated areas have been deleted.

Chaudhary said that he had cast vote in the earlier elections and being a former MLA, is a marked voter, whose name cannot be struck off, but despite that his name has been deleted.

He said that he complained to the Election Commission but to no avail.

People have been continuously calling the Congress control room, saying that their names had been struck off from the voters’ list, Chaudhary claimed.

He said that voters were being denied their right to vote in the elections and the silence of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in this regard is questionable.

Voting for 250 wards is underway and will conclude by 5.30 p.m. COunting of votes will be held on December 7.

20221204-152404

