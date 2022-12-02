INDIA

MCD polls: Delhi govt schools to remain closed on Dec 3, MCD schools to function online on Dec 5

Ahead of the elections to the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) on December 4, all Delhi government schools will remain shut on December 3, according to a notification issued by the Directorate of Education.

Instead, Delhi government schools will remain open on the second Saturday this month (November 10).

“All the heads of government schools are hereby informed that 03.12.2022 (Saturday) is to be a declared holiday on account of polling preparations for MCD elections. The heads of schools are also informed that all schools will remain open on 10.12.2022 (second Saturday),” the notification read.

Meanwhile, the schools under the MCD will remain closed on the day after the elections, i.e., December 5. However, as 90 per cent of the teachers will be deployed in election duty, the remaining teachers will conduct online classes.

“Keeping in view the long hours of duty, the day after the polling is also to be treated as period of election duty. Due to the deployment of almost 90 per cent of school staff in election duty, all heads of MCD schools are hereby directed to close schools for students on December 5. However, classes shall be conducted by the available teachers through online mode,” the education department of MCD said in a notification.

