INDIALIFESTYLE

MCD polls: Delhiites seek better civic amenities

NewsWire
0
0

The residents of national capital on Sunday submitted that they voted in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) polls with a hope of getting better civic amenities, clean, congestion-free and safe roads among others.

The polling for 250 wards that began on 8 a.m. concluded at 5 p.m.

Ashish, a resident of south Delhi, said: “We face traffic jams daily. Due to congestion in streets, our cars get stuck and we run late for work.”

A woman, who did not wish to be named, spoke on safety concerns.

“At times, it becomes difficult to go out because some streets have less or no street light. It is dangerous for kids too to play or go out in dark. Any mishap can happen,” she said.

Meanwhile, a first-time voter demanded better education system.

“Education is a basic need but sometimes the accessibility becomes narrow. The other day, I saw kids of labourers not going to school because their parents don’t know the procedure to get them admitted,” he said.

Medha, another first-time voter, said: “Roads are always crowded. Due to traffic jams, I often get late for my classes.”

The result of the MCD polls are scheduled to be announced on December 7.

The prime contest in the civic body elections is mainly between the Aam Aadmi Party and the Bharatiya Janata Party with both expecting to bag maximum number of wards.

The Congress is expecting to secure more wards this time.

20221204-194204

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    MP lost 85 tigers in past four years: Govt

    Hijab crisis: K’taka Principal gets life threat for turning away students...

    Gehlot govt is responsible for Udaipur ‘terrorist attack’: Rajyavardhan Rathore

    TRS may send Prakash Raj to Rajya Sabha