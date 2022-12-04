INDIA

MCD polls: Delhi’s BJP chief casts vote, says ‘people know the best’

As the voting for Municipal Corporation of Delhi was underway on Sunday, Delhi BJP President Adesh Gupta cast his vote at the West Patel Nagar ward and later said that people know who is the best to vote for.

Speaking to IANS, Gupta said, “I just cast my vote. It is everyone’s responsibility… so come out and vote. I will only say the BJP has come out with the report card. The work we have done in the MCD in the state and at Centre is in front of the public. On the other hand, there is the AAP with the number of corruption cases they have. Their minister is in jail and yet enjoying massage and luxury food inside the jail”.

“I will only say, people know the best and everything is open to everyone. So cast your vote responsibly,” he added.

People were gradually flocking to cast their votes at various polling stations for the 250 seats of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi. The results will be declared on December 7.

Voting commenced at 8 a.m. and will conclude at 5.30 p.m.

The civic polls are witnessing a direct fight between the BJP and the AAP.

It is high-stakes for both the parties as the AAP wants to have a complete control of Delhi and the BJP is seeking a continuation of its rule in the MCD. The Congress is fighting to increase its seats from the last time.

