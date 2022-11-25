BJP national President J.P. Nadda, while addressing a public meeting in Patel Nagar in the run-up to the December 4 elections to the Municipal Corpration of Delhi (MCD), challenged Deputy CM Manish Sisodia to list the works done by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government in Delhi.

Taking a jibe at the Arvind Kejriwal government, Nadda said that the Chief Minister did many things for Delhi — ‘like opening liquor vends on every street, distributing free liquor in one plus one scheme etc’.

“Not only this, the Dy CM for whom Kejriwal has high praises, has made a rapist a therapist to defend one of their jailed colleagues,” Nadda said.

The reference was made to jailed AAP minister Satyendar Jain, who was purportedly seen getting a massage in his prison cell fom a person accused of rape.

Nadda said Kejriwal claims that his government has done unprecedented work in the health sector, but people can’t see them anywhere.

“Now massage facility has been made available even inside the jail. After all, on what basis should a common man vote for Kejriwal,” Nadda asked.

Nadda also congratulated the corporators, sweepers and party workers who served the people even in adverse circumstances during the Covid-19 pandemic.

He added that the AAP is the first state government, which instead of increasing the budget for the corporation, reduced it.

In 2018, the budget for the corporation was Rs 7,000 crore, which decreased to Rs 6,121 crore in 2021, Nadda said.

