INDIA

MCD Polls: Nadda launches scathing attack on AAP

NewsWire
0
0

BJP national President J.P. Nadda, while addressing a public meeting in Patel Nagar in the run-up to the December 4 elections to the Municipal Corpration of Delhi (MCD), challenged Deputy CM Manish Sisodia to list the works done by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government in Delhi.

Taking a jibe at the Arvind Kejriwal government, Nadda said that the Chief Minister did many things for Delhi — ‘like opening liquor vends on every street, distributing free liquor in one plus one scheme etc’.

“Not only this, the Dy CM for whom Kejriwal has high praises, has made a rapist a therapist to defend one of their jailed colleagues,” Nadda said.

The reference was made to jailed AAP minister Satyendar Jain, who was purportedly seen getting a massage in his prison cell fom a person accused of rape.

Nadda said Kejriwal claims that his government has done unprecedented work in the health sector, but people can’t see them anywhere.

“Now massage facility has been made available even inside the jail. After all, on what basis should a common man vote for Kejriwal,” Nadda asked.

Nadda also congratulated the corporators, sweepers and party workers who served the people even in adverse circumstances during the Covid-19 pandemic.

He added that the AAP is the first state government, which instead of increasing the budget for the corporation, reduced it.

In 2018, the budget for the corporation was Rs 7,000 crore, which decreased to Rs 6,121 crore in 2021, Nadda said.

20221126-021004

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Bordering China, Myanmar, Bhutan, Arunachal has huge potential for trade: Khandu

    Punjab to promote horticulture in four districts

    Noted Australian professor slams western media for anti-India bias

    NIA conducted raids in Bihar ahead of Amit Shah’s rallies