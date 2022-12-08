More than half of the candidates who emerged winner in December 4 Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) elections whose results were announced on Wednesday are women. Also, over 50 per cent of the winning candidates in the MCD polls are not graduates, as they have declared their educational qualification to be between 5th and 12th standard.

As per a report by ADR, out of 248 winning candidates analysed, 132 (53 per cent) winning candidates are women, and one transgender candidate from AAP (Bobby) has won from Sultanpuri-A ward.

In the MCD polls conducted in the year 2017, out of 266 councillors, 139 (52 per cent) were women.

The Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR) and Delhi Election Watch have analysed the self-sworn affidavits of 248 out of 250 winning candidates in the MCD elections 2022.

Two winning candidates were not analysed due to the unavailability of their clear and complete affidavits on the SEC Delhi website at the time of making this report.

On education backgrounds of winning candidates in the MCD polls, the report said that 126 (51 per cent) winning candidates have declared their educational qualification to be between 5th and 12th pass, while 116 (47 per cent) winning candidates have declared having an educational qualification of graduate and above.

Four winning candidates are diploma holders and 2 winning candidates are illiterate.

On age details of winning candidates, the report said that 84 (34 per cent) winning candidates have declared their age to be between 21 and 40 years while 164 (66 per cent) winning candidates have declared their age to be between 41 and 70 years.

