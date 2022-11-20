Ahead of the MCD (Municipal Corporation of Delhi0 elections scheduled on December 4, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and BJP President J.P. Nadda took part in different roadshows in the national capital to boost the morale of the party cadres.

While Singh took part in the ‘Vijay Sankala’ roadshow in Uttam Nagar, Nadda led the roadshow in Sangam Vihar.

At the roadshow, Singh appealed to people to vote for the BJP in MCD elections. The Defence minister was accompanied by BJP MP Parvesh Saheb Singh along with the party candidate for the ward.

Rajnath later tweeted, “Received love and support from the people of Uttam Nagar. The enthusiasm and energy I saw in the people filled me with joy. The lotus will bloom again in the MCD polls.”

Bhartiya Janta Party National President JP Nadda hold a roadshow at Delhi Sangam Vihar step up for campaigning for upcoming Municipal Corporation of Delhi Polls on 4 December.A

At Sangam Vihar, Nadda was greeted by a huge crowd.

“This crowd is witness that people are with BJP,” the BJP President said.

BJP MP Ramesh Bidhudi, who accompanied Nadda, said that Arvind Kejriwal’s policies have failed in the area.

“Kejriwal has done nothing for this area… no school, no pure drinking water. Also, Nadda ji is happy with the response of the crowd and he is thankful to the people for their love and support. He is sure that the people of Delhi are with BJP.”

20221120-230404