The Delhi State Election Commission has convened an all-party meeting on Monday following the declaration of the Municipal Corporation election schedule on Friday, sources said.

The voting will be held on December 4, the counting will be held on December 7 and the results will be announced the same day.

With the announcement of the civic polls, the Model Code of Conduct came into force in the national capital from Friday itself.

The notification for the civic body poll will be issued on Monday, the last day for filing nominations has been scheduled on November 14, scrutiny of the nominations will be on November 16, and the last date of withdrawal of candidature is November 19, State Election Commissioner Vijay Dev had announced on Friday.

20221106-231602