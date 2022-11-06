INDIA

MCD polls: State Election Commission calls all-party meeting on Monday

NewsWire
0
0

The Delhi State Election Commission has convened an all-party meeting on Monday following the declaration of the Municipal Corporation election schedule on Friday, sources said.

The voting will be held on December 4, the counting will be held on December 7 and the results will be announced the same day.

With the announcement of the civic polls, the Model Code of Conduct came into force in the national capital from Friday itself.

The notification for the civic body poll will be issued on Monday, the last day for filing nominations has been scheduled on November 14, scrutiny of the nominations will be on November 16, and the last date of withdrawal of candidature is November 19, State Election Commissioner Vijay Dev had announced on Friday.

20221106-231602

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Agencies trail Dawood’s brother Anees Ibrahim for striking drug deals in...

    IT raids on hospitals reveals unaccounted income of Rs 150 cr,...

    Rahul Dravid excited for India to square off against “different” England...

    NGT forms panel on plea seeking remedy on fly ash pollution...