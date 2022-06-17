People in large numbers gathered at Delhi’s Jama Masjid premises after the MCD mistakenly demolished a wall in the mosque complex. However, a major ruckus was averted after the civic officials at the spot assured that they will get the wall rebuilt soon.

The MCD team had on Thursday reached to take action against an illegal room being built in the park of the mosque complex — for which it also had court orders, but instead of demolishing the room, the bulldozer deployed at the site razed a different wall.

Irked over the civic body’s action, Shahi Imam made an announcement on mike about the incident which led to the gathering of huge crowd in the mosque complex.

As people in large numbers started the gathering there, heavy police force was deployed at the mosque complex. At the same time, in the presence of senior police officers, the MCD officials spoke to the Shahi Imam and assured him the demolished wall would be built soon.

As per the information, the civic body razed the wall by mistake and workers have been sent rebuilding the wall. At present, the atmosphere in Jama Masjid and the surrounding area is calm and situation is said to be normal in the area.

