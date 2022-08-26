The appeal made by MCD on directions of the Lt. Governor V.K. Saxena to people of Delhi and NCR to utilise the construction and demolition (C&D) waste and inert at the three garbage dumping sites in Delhi has begun to yield “encouraging” results.

In less than a month, the orders for more than 10,000 MTs of inert and C&D waste has been received from private entities, of which 8421.75 MTs has already been lifted.

After taking over, Lt. Governor Saxena has been taking “bold and innovative” decisions to rid the National Capital of its long persisting, often festering problems. Among othe decision, one of the steps in this direction was to address the issue of accumulated C&D and inert waste at the three dumping sites of MCD by appealing to the people – industry, contractors, road constructing agencies, builders and individuals in Delhi and NCR to pick up and use this reusable waste free of cost.

Saxena had visited the landfill site at Ghazipur on May 29, and after taking stock of the situation on ground, he asked officials to explore the possibilities of disposal of inert and C&D waste with public-participation. Delhi Governor had also appealed to other government agencies involved in building and road construction like DDA, PWD, NDMC, NHAI and CPWD, etc. to start using inert and C&D waste for their activities. DDA and PWD have already decided to use the same.

Delhi’s landfill sites at Bhalaswa, Okhla and Ghazipur have heaps of inert which is obtained after processing garbage as well as C&D waste. This can be used in filling low lying areas, base of buildings, road construction, making interlocking blocks etc. The space cleared after removing inert can be used for setting up more trommel machines at landfill sites, which will lead to faster processing of legacy waste.

The Lt. Governor has also directed the MCD to further augment engagement with concerned stakeholders and reiterate its appeal to them so that the process of off take of C&D waste and inert could be expedited.

