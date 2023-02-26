The Delhi Police on Sunday said that they have lodged a case in connection with the ruckus created by the AAP and the BJP councillors in the MCD House.

On Friday, Mayor Shelly Oberoi had stalled the recounting of votes for electing the members of the Standing Committee of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) following objections raised by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).

Soon after this, the AAP and the BJP councillors started fighting with each other.

It was free for all in the MCD House with BJP and AAP councillors trading blows at each other, showing scant disregard for the sanctity of the House.

Complaints were made to the Delhi Police by both the parties.

Now after taking legal opinions, the Delhi Police has lodged an FIR under section 160 (Affray) of Indian Penal Code in the matter.

The police said that no arrest was made in the case as of now.

