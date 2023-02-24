INDIA

MCD Ruckus: Mayor stops recounting, councillors trade blows in House

NewsWire
0
0

All hell broke loose after MCD Mayor Shelly Oberoi on Friday stalled the recounting of votes for electing the members of the Standing Committee of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) following objections raised by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).

It was free for all in the MCD House with BJP and AAP councillors trading blows at each other, showing scant disregard for the sanctity of the House.

Protesting against the Mayor’s decision to stall the recounting process, BJP councillors started breaking mikes, tearing ballot papers and even damaged the polling booths amid sloganeering.

Oberoi said that one party is ready for recounting, while the other is not.

“So I am stopping the recounting process,” Oberoi said.

Earlier, after polling was held for the all-powerful Standing Committee, the tussle between the Councilors started over a single vote. After the polls, the Mayor declared one vote as invalid.

Meanwhile, AAP councillor Ashok Kumar Maanu collapsed as clashes broke out between the BJP and AAP councillors.

“They are so shameless that they attacked even women and the Mayor. The BJP goons did this,” Maanu claimed.

The party claimed that Oberoi was also attacked by the ‘BJP goons’. Women security guards escorted her by risking their own lives, AAP claimed.

20230224-201204

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Andhra Pradesh to introduce semester system in schools

    Bengal teachers recruitment scam: CBI makes two more arrests

    Five UP cities can harvest 2,600 mn litres of storm water,...

    India, Seychelles militaries to carry out joint drill